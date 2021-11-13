Salford City have completed the signing of Theo Vassell on a short-term deal.

Salford City have announced the addition on their official club website.

Vassell, 24, was released by Wrexham at the end of last season.

He has been training with Gary Bowyer’s side since the summer and they have now decided to hand him a contract to boost their defensive department.

‘Delighted’…

The centre-back has said: “I am delighted to be here, it’s been a long time coming; five months out and getting back fit.

“I’m grateful to the Manager and obviously the physio department for helping me since the end of June, and having the patience then giving me the chance to get fit and earn a contract here.

“I’m looking forward to now being back on the pitch, I’ve worked hard to get back fit and now I’m in a good position.”

The transfer has gone through in time for him to be in contention to face Scunthorpe United this afternoon.

Career to date

Vassell rose up through the academy at Stoke City but never made a senior appearance for the Potters.

He then had permanent spells at Oldham Athletic, Walsall, Gateshead and Port Vale before signing for Macclesfield Town in 2019.

The defender played a key role in the Silkmen’s survival in League Two that year.

Wrexham came calling last season and Vassell played 34 games in all competitions for the National League side.

New chapter

Salford haven’t started the campaign as well as they would have hoped and currently sit 19th in the table.

Vassell gives them more depth in defence and it will be interesting to see how he does with the Ammies.