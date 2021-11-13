Bolton Wanderers defenders Adam Senior and Liam Edwards have both sealed loan moved to the National League North, it has been confirmed.

Senior and Edwards leave Bolton Wanderers on temporary deals in bids to pick up game time elsewhere.

Non-league clubs don’t have to abide by the transfer windows given to EFL teams, giving Football League clubs the chance to loan out players to give them more action out on loan.

That’s exactly what Bolton Wanderers have done with Adam Senior and Liam Edwards, who both leave the club on loan.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, both defenders have headed to the National League North.

Senior, who recently spent time in the Northern Premier League with Ashton United, links up with York City, where he will remain for a month.

Edwards, 25, makes a return to one of his former clubs. He joins former loan club Southport for a second spell as he looks to get back to full match fitness following an injury-hit two years.

Bidding to impress

Both Senior and Edwards will be looking to catch Ian Evatt’s eyes while away from the University of Bolton Stadium in a bid to increase their first-team prospects.

Senior has earned praise from Evatt for his performances with Ashton, so it will be hoped that he can impress at a higher level now

As for Edwards, his main goal will be getting up to full fitness and getting some first-team minutes under his belt as he looks to make his way into Evatt’s plans following a long-term absence.