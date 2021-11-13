Blackburn Rovers could look at sending forward Dan Butterworth out on loan in January, it has been said.

Butterworth, 22, has been in Tony Mowbray’s first-team plans at Blackburn Rovers in the first-half of the season.

Rovers’ failure to replace Adam Armstrong in the summer has opened the door for academy graduate Butterworth to make his way into the senior side, making eight appearances so far this season.

However, as per the Lancashire Telegraph, the door could open for Butterworth to make a loan move in January.

The report states that Blackburn will be assessing their attacking options in January. Not only that, but both the club and Butterworth will “likely” consider loan possibilities if there are no fitness issues among their attacking ranks in January.

Could a loan be best for Butterworth?

This season has seen Butterworth given the most first-team game time in his career to date.

Much of his action has come with Blackburn Rovers’ U18s and U23s, managing a solid amount of goal involvements across both sides.

The Manchester-born forward, once of Manchester United’s academy, is yet to spent time away from Ewood Park on loan.

He hasn’t been able to translate his youth team performances onto a senior level just yet, so a temporary move could be best for his development.

The likes of Hayden Carter and Scott Wharton have returned to Blackburn Rovers better after loan spells in the Football League, so giving Butterworth the chance to play in either League One or League Two could be beneficial for all parties.