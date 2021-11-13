Charlton Athletic are assessing Papa Souare ahead of today’s clash against Burton Albion.

Charlton Athletic will make late checks on the left-back to decide whether to include him, as per their official club website.

Souare, 31, picked up a hamstring injury last time out against Leyton Orient.

The Addicks ended up losing 1-0 to the O’s in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Story so far

Charlton swooped to sign Souare on a free transfer in September to add more competition and depth to their defensive department.

He has since made eight appearances in all competitions for the League One side.

Career to date

Crystal Palace lured him to England in 2015 from Lille and he went on to play 63 times for the Eagles.

The Senegal international then went back to France for a couple of seasons with Troyes before heading back to London a few months ago.

Will he be risked?

Charlton won’t want to risk making his hamstring injury any worse by playing him against the Brewers and will no doubt take caution as to whether to play him.

Today’s game

Johnnie Jackson is unbeaten as caretaker boss in the league since taking over from Nigel Adkins and will be looking to carry on their run of form against Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side.

Burton are currently 12th in the table and are five points off the Play-Offs.