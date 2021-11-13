Nathaniel Mendez-Laing continues to train with Sheffield Wednesday, as per a report by Yorkshire Live.

The winger has been with the League One side for the past couple of weeks.

Mendez-Laing, 29, was released by Middlesbrough at the end of last season.

He remains a free agent and is keeping up his fitness levels with the Owls right now.

Sheffield Wednesday boss, Darren Moore, has provided an update on his situation: “He is training. He is in the building. It has been wonderful to have him in here training.

“He has been training with us in the last couple of weeks. It has been great to have him on board. It has been really good to see him.

“We have seen improvement with him from when he first came in. He is looking good.”

He added: “There is no timescale.It was initially about him coming in to train. We got the phone call and said ‘why not, lets bring him in.’

“With the injuries that we have got and the lesser numbers, it has been great to have him as an extra body in training.”

Boro spell

Mendez-Laing spent the second-half of last season with Middlesbrough in the Championship and played six times.

However, they decided not to extend his contract at the end of June.

Other spells

The former England youth international is an experienced player in the Football League and has made over 300 appearances to date.

He has played for the likes of Wolves, Peterborough United, Rochdale and Cardiff City and featured in the Premier League for the latter during the 2018/19 campaign.