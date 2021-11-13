West Brom youngster Kevin Joshua is attracting interest from elsewhere.

The defender is wanted by Tottenham Hotspur, Fulham, Aston Villa and Southampton, according to a report by AllNigerianSoccer.com.

Joshua, 19, is reportedly catching the attention of other clubs meaning West Brom could face a battle to keep hold of him.

He only made the move to the Hawthorns in March this year.

Story so far

Joshua spent time on the books at National League side Solihull Moors before switching to the Baggies.

He initially joined the Championship side on trial before they decided to hand him a permanent deal.

The Republic of Ireland youth international has since established himself as a regular for the Under-23s and is being tipped for a bright future with the Midlands outfit.

Joshua has made six appearances in the Premier League 2 so far this season and helped West Brom beat Arsenal Under-23s 4-1 last Thursday.

What now?

West Brom won’t want to lose Joshua and certainly not to a league rival if Fulham make a move.

They may be powerless to prevent a Premier League side like Spurs, Aston Villa or Southampton swoop in, especially if Valerien Ismael’s side fail to gain promotion this term.

The fact he is being linked with a move to the top flight is a credit to the performances Joshua is putting in for the Under-23s.