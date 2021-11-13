Fulham starlet Fabio Carvalho is said to have been sent an offer by Barcelona as speculation surrounding his future continues.

Carvalho, 19, has emerged as one of the Championship’s top talents after his breakthrough with Fulham.

The Portuguese-born talent’s potential has been known of for some time, but this season has seen him break into Marco Silva’s first-team plans. Carvalho has managed three goals and one assist in seven games this season, with only a toe injury slowing his momentum.

His breakthrough combined with his uncertain contract situation has seen the youngster attract plenty of interest from elsewhere.

Now, as per Turkish reporter Ekrem Konur, Carvalho has now been sent an offer by Catalan titans Barcelona.

The La Liga side, now under the management of club legend Xavi, are among the sides to have been linked with Carvalho. But now, it seems they have firmed up their interest with an offer to the player.

Who else has been linked?

Barcelona aren’t the only European giant to be linked with Carvalho, with rivals Real Madrid also said to be showing an interest.

Premier League pair Liverpool and Southampton are also among the sides rumoured to be keeping an eye on the Fulham ace’s situation, so it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out over the coming months.

With Carvalho’s Fulham contract expiring this summer and interest hotting up, it awaits to be seen what happens in the upcoming January transfer window.