The winter period is always a critical period in the league season, where the games come thick and fast.

For Hartlepool United, this is a chance to build on the best home record in the country, while overturning one of the worst away records.

However, fitness will play a key role, with a few players currently struggling to stay fit ahead of a gruelling schedule.

The likes of Gavan Holohan and Gary Liddle have spent extended time on the sidelines already this term.

But who is currently on the treatment table at Victoria Park?

Gavan Holohan

The influential Irishman returned from injury in the game away to Salford on October 16th.

However, he picked up a knock against Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup last week and was ruled out of the home game against Newport County.

It is currently unclear on the scale of the injury, with the club not disclosing where the problem lies.

Tyler Burey

The winger on loan from Millwall suffered a grade three hamstring injury against Tranmere Rovers on September 4th, bringing an end to a fine start to the season.

He is currently undergoing treatment at his parent club, and is ‘still a few weeks away‘ according to caretaker manager Antony Sweeney.

Jamie Sterry

The right-back has been missing from the last three games with a minor hamstring issue.

Reagan Ogle has deputised in his absence and has largely impressed in the side.

Sweeney has said that he doesn’t want to rush him back due to fears that the injury could worsen, although he is back in training.