Bolton Wanderers won 2-0 against Crewe Alexandra in League One on Friday evening.

Ian Evatt’s side bounced-back after a few poor results in recent weeks.

The match was goalless at the break, with the Wanderers having the better of the chances but were not in full control.

It didn’t take long for Bolton to turn their dominance in possession into goals as Josh Sheehan converted from the spot in the 50th minute. Then, just four minutes later Amadou Bakayoko tapped in from close range to double the Trotters’ lead.

Bolton deserved the three points overall and allowed Crewe minimal chances. It was a much-needed win for Evatt’s side who went into the game winless in five League One matches and sat in 16th spot. Bolton now find themselves in 10th place and five points outside the play-offs, where they aspire to be come the end of the season.

It was an all-round impressive performance from Bolton Wanderers tonight but plenty of fans were quick to hail make-shift full-back Lloyd Isgrove’s performance – here’s what the fans had to say:

Gethin Jones has his work cut out getting back in after injury. @lloyd_isgrove looking like prime Cafu here #bwfc — Gary Jackson (@garysjackson) November 12, 2021

Isgrove was sublime any other MOM suggestion is simply wrong #bwfc — Gary Jackson (@garysjackson) November 12, 2021

Need the pen to wake us up – after that we looked in control .. not perfect but a very welcome win!! #bwfc

Isgrove man of the match! — Chris McKeown (@TheChrisMcKeown) November 12, 2021

Glad to see more people appreciating Isgrove, he's quality #BWFC — SkhTrains (@SkhTrains) November 12, 2021