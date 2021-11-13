During the summer transfer window, Barcelona youngster Alex Collado’s loan move to Sheffield United broke down on deadline day.

Collado, who is currently one of Barcelona’s most highly-rated young players is looking for a loan move away from the club due to registration issues with La Liga meaning he is unable to play for Barcelona this season.

The reason behind the registration issue for Collado is due to Barcelona unregistering the Spanish youngster on deadline day as a deal with the Blades was seemingly done, only for the deal to break down at the 11th hour which meant that even though not being officially loaned out, Collado was unregistered from Barcelona’s squad. La Liga rules state that a player can not be registered for the same club twice in the same season.

According to reports from Yorkshire Live, with Slavisa Jokanovic still wanting to add more wingers to his Sheffield United squad, Collado’s availability in January could see the door reopen for United to finally get the Spanish youngster on loan if they wish to make a move for him.

However, although the Blades were close to getting Collado in the summer does not necessarily mean that they will be favourites to secure the teenager’s services for the last few months of the season. According to reports in Spain, the clubs along with Sheffield United who hold an interest in the winger are Levante and Getafe along with extra interest from Belgian clubs.

The amount of interest in Collado from other clubs may hinder the Blades’ chances of signing the highly-rated youngster.

Collado would be a perfect signing for Sheffield United as bringing in wingers is one of Slavisa Jokanovic’s biggest priorities in the January transfer window in order for the club to have a much better second half to the season.