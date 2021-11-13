Ipswich Town welcome Oxford United to Portman Road in League One this afternoon.

It’s just the four points that separate 9th-placed Ipswich Town and 6th-placed Oxford United. After a shaky start to the season, the Tractor Boys look to be finally in a rhythm whilst the U’s have had an exceptional start to the season, seeing themselves just four points off the top three.

Paul Cook’s side have lost just one of their last five league games, with staggering 4-0 and 4-1 wins against promotion rivals Portsmouth and Wycombe Wanderers to complement it. Their loss coming in a 2-1 score-line away at 2nd-placed Plymouth Argyle.

Karl Robinson’s side are in great form, with four wins in their last five games. The only loss once again being against Ryan Lowe’s Plymouth Argyle – 3-1 at home this time.

Here we look at the latest Ipswich Town team news ahead of this weekend.

Team news

Speaking to the Ipswich media team, Cook gave an injury update.

Kane Vincent-Young will continue to be assessed after an awkward fall in the Papa John’s Trophy in midweek forced him off with a shoulder problem. However, the injury doesn’t seem as severe as first feared, and is “certainly not long-term”.

Cook confirmed that Scott Fraser managed to finish Tuesday’s game unfazed after recently returning from a knee problem.

The Town boss also mentioned that Myles Kenlock is feeling “a bit poorly”.

Tom Carroll has returned to training, and Jon Nolan isn’t far away from recovery.

Predicted XI

Walton (GK)

Burgess

Nsiala

Edmundson

Coulson

Morsy

Evans

Burns

Celina

Edwards

Bonne

Should this be the line-up, it will see Cook make only one change from the last League outing against Wycombe Wanderers – Cameron Burgess in for the doubtful Vincent-Young.

The game kicks-off at 3:00pm on Saturday, with audio match passes available to UK residents on the Ipswich Town official website.