Portsmouth travel to Wycombe Wanderers in League One this weekend.

A sizeable 11 points separate 14th-placed Portsmouth and 4th-placed Wycombe Wanderers.

Portsmouth are having a rather underwhelming start to the new campaign with five wins, five losses and six losses in the first 15 games of the season. Wycombe however, recently relegated from the Championship, are having an exceptional start to the season with nine wins, four draws and three losses in the new League One campaign.

Danny Cowley’s side come into the tie with just one win in their past five league games, including a 4-1 loss to Rotherham United and a 4-0 loss to Ipswich Town in back-to-back games. However, Pompey are unbeaten in their last three games now.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side have lost only one of their last five league games, which was a 4-1 battering at home to Ipswich Town.

Here we look at the latest Portsmouth team news ahead of this weekend.

Team news

The following players will be unavailable due to being away on international duty:

Gavin Bazunu (Republic of Ireland), Joe Morell (Wales), Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar), Daryl Horgan (Republic of Ireland) and Sullay Kaikai (Sierra Leone.)

Club captain Clark Robertson is still out with a hip problem, and Ellis Harrison (ankle), Jayden Reid (knee) and Ryan Tunnicliffe (hamstring) are also ruled out with injuries.

Top-scorer Garath McCleary is a doubt after picking up a shoulder problem.

(Team news from the Portsmouth official website).

Predicted XI

Bass (GK)

Romeo

Raggett

Ogilvie

Brown

Williams

Thompson

Harness

Hackett-Fairchild

Curtis

Hirst

On-loan Leicester City striker George Hirst will be eager to start this weekend after scoring his first goal for the club in Portsmouth’s midweek Papa John’s Trophy win against Crystal Place U21.

Nathan Thompson looks likely to start following his half-time substitution on Tuesday.

The game kicks-off at 3:00pm on Saturday afternoon, with audio passes available to UK residents.