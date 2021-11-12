Oxford United have confirmed the temporary departure of young left-back Michael Elechi, who has joined Salisbury.

Elechi, 20, departs Oxford United on a short-term basis in a bid to pick up first-team game time elsewhere.

Non-league clubs don’t have to abide by the transfer windows given to EFL teams. It gives Football League clubs the chance to send youngsters out on loan to non-league teams to give them more senior action.

That is exactly what Oxford have done with Elechi, who has sealed a move to Salisbury.

As confirmed on the Southern League Premier Division South side’s official club website, the Oxford United talent will spend the next 28 days out on loan.

Elechi’s first-team experience to date

The young left-back spent time with Manchester United before joining Oxford United’s academy as a youngster.

Since making his way through their youth ranks, Elechi has gone on to notch up three appearances for the first-team, one of which came this season. He played 90 minutes as the U’s fell to a 4-1 loss against Cambridge United in the EFL Trophy.

He has also picked up experience on other loan spells away from the Kassam Stadium, spending time with Oxford City and Chippenham Town.

The situation at Salisbury

Salisbury, managed by former Portsmouth and Milwall striker Steve Claridge, sit in 6th place after 16 games so far this season.

Next up for the non-league outfit is Plymouth Parkway in the FA Trophy, a tie for which Elechi will be available for following his move.