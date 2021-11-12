Sheffield Wednesday have been dealt another defensive injury blow, with star man Dominic Iorfa out until the New Year.

💬DM: Dom (Iorfa) has picked up a hip injury and will be out for some time. He will be out until the New Year, so it’s a disappointment but it’s part of the game. We have to adjust to what is thrown at us #swfc — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) November 12, 2021

Iorfa, 26, has been a fixture in Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday side in the 2021/22 campaign.

He played all 90 minutes in Wednesday’s opening 14 League One games, locking down a starting spot amid the club’s ongoing defensive injury struggles.

However, Iorfa himself has been struck down recently, missing recent ties against Cheltenham Town and Sunderland.

Now, Sheffield Wednesday’s fears have been confirmed.

As revealed by Moore, Iorfa is set for an extended spell on the sidelines due to a hip injury. The former Wolves ace will not feature until 2022, dealing Wednesday another hefty blow.

The Owls have endured some torrid luck with injuries to defenders. Left-sided ace Marvin Johnson has been forced to slot into the back three recently amid the club’s struggles, and Iorfa’s long-term injury will only leave them further stretched.

Wednesday’s other defensive absentees

Iorfa becomes the latest Wednesday defender to be ruled out for an extended period.

Loaned in youngster Lewis Gibson has endured an injury-hit campaign since arriving from Everton and is set for a while out yet. Sam Hutchinson has also spent time out but is closing in on a return.

Even without injuries, Wednesday’s options at the heart of defence are limited, so it will be interesting to see who can nail down a spot in the side over the coming weeks and months.