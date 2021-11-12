Middlesbrough have potentially five players in action during the current international break.

Middlesbrough go into the international break winless in their last three games. After three consecutive wins over Peterborough United, Barnsley and Cardiff City respectively, they have lost against Birmingham City and Luton Town before a draw with West Brom last weekend.

The 1-1 draw with the Baggies turned out to be Neil Warnock’s last game in charge, with Chris Wilder taking the reigns for their game against Millwall after the break.

Whilst Wilder gets acquainted and gets his ideas across in training with those that have stayed on Teesside, Middlesbrough fans will still have five players to potentially watch in the meantime, three of which are first-team players, two at youth level.

Paddy McNair (Northern Ireland)

Northern Ireland take on Lithuania and Italy in their World Cup qualifying group, but they are not able to secure a place in next year’s tournament in Qatar.

McNair has played in all but one of their six fixtures so far, and will likely keep his place in their next two.

Andraz Sporar (Slovenia)

Sporar started up front for Slovenia against Slovakia in midweek, registering an assist for attacking midfielder Miha Zajc, who headed in the Middlesbrough striker’s cross.

They too cannot qualify and play Cyprus in their last game of qualifying on Sunday.

James Lea Siliki (Cameroon)

The Boro midfielder could have contrasting fortunes to Sporar’s Slovenia and McNair’s Northern Ireland however, with Cameroon still in with a chance of qualifying for Qatar 2022.

They sit second in Group D, just one point behind Ivory Coast with two games left to play. Siliki will be hoping to play a part against Malawi and the group leaders in the next week.

Max Metcalfe (Scotland U19) and Calum Kavanagh (Republic of Ireland U19)

Middlesbrough also have two players competing at youth level this week. Metcalfe has three games with Scotland’s U19s, whereas Kavanagh is on standby for the Republic of Ireland U19s.