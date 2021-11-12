Swindon Town’s summer signing Ricky Aguiar has seen his loan spell with National League South side Chippenham Town extended.

Aguiar, 20, linked up with Chippenham Town in October in a bid to pick up first-team game time away from Swindon Town.

His move came after only a couple of months on the books with the Robins following his free transfer arrival from Worthing.

Now, amid a strong start to life with the National League South side, it has been confirmed that Aguiar’s loan deal with Chippenham has been extended.

As announced on the club’s official website, Aguiar will be remaining with the club for a longer spell. It isn’t mentioned exactly how much longer he will be remaining with the club, but he will be joined by fellow Swindon Town prodigy Harry Parsons.

Parsons joins on a one-month deal after eight first-team appearances for Ben Garner’s side.

Aguiar’s spell so far

Since linking up with Chippenham, Aguiar has successfully nailed down a spot in Mike Cook’s starting XI.

He has played all 90 minutes in all five games since joining. The youngster has also chipped in with two goals, scoring in the Bluebirds’ most recent tie with league leaders Dartford, which ended in an entertaining 3-3 draw.

Bidding to kick on

Having made the jump from Worthing to Swindon in the summer, Aguiar will be hoping to make a good impression on loan away from the County Ground in a bid to boost his chances of breaking into Garner’s first-team.

His performances so far will certainly do no harm to his ambitions, so it will be interesting to see if he can kick on further amid his loan extension.