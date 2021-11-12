Cardiff City have appointed Mark Hudson as first-team coach following Steve Morison’s full-time appointment as manager.

Following Mick McCarthy’s sacking, interim boss Steve Morison impressed while stepping into the role as Cardiff City manager.

So much so that the Bluebirds have now confirmed Morison as their manager on a full-time basis, penning a deal that will keep him in charge at the Cardiff City Stadium until the end of the season.

Amid Morison’s appointment, it has also emerged that former club captain Mark Hudson has completed a return to the club.

Upon the confirmation of Morison’s step up to the full-time role, Cardiff City also confirmed that Hudson has been named as first-team coach with the Championship club.

With Morison, Hudson and new assistant manager Tom Ramasut in place, it will be interesting to see if the Bluebirds can kick on under new management.

Bothroyd’s backing

While Cardiff’s hunt for a new manager was still ongoing, another former player called on the club to bring Hudson back.

Jay Bothroyd, who is still playing over in Japan, called on his former team to hand the managerial role to Hudson. Though not as manager, the former Huddersfield Town man is back at the club, so it will be hoped that he can help Morison and co guide Cardiff away from the lower echelons of the Championship.

The task at hand

Under Morison’s interim management, performances have improved vastly in a short amount of time.

It will be hoped that he can get the Bluebirds on an upwards trajectory as they look to leave their dismal start to the campaign behind them.

Up next for Cardiff is Preston North End after the international break, where it will be hoped that they can secure a second consecutive win.