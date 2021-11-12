Ben Davies is likely to return to Liverpool once his Sheffield United loan deal expires at the end of this season, reports The Star.

Davies, 26, joined Sheffield United on a season-long from Liverpool in the summer.

The former Preston North End man secured his surprise move to Anfield last season but is yet to make his Premier League debut for the club, having since turned out 10 times for the Blades in the Championship.

Sheffield United had been long-term admirers of the Englishman, who’s had troubles with minor injuries so far this campaign.

It was reported last month that Davies is keen on returning to Liverpool at the end of this season, in a bid to vie for his place in Jurgen Klopp’s side and now, a report from The Star has suggested that the Blades aren’t interested in a permanent signing.

Half-a-season to impress the Reds?

Davies has missed Sheffield United’s last tow outings through injury. But when he returns, he’ll no doubt be gunning to impress in the remainder of the season in a bid to have a chance when he returns to Anfield.

It’s still seems like a strange transfer from Liverpool who were desperately in need of defensive options when they signed Davies in January and, given the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate, it leaves Davies well down in the pecking order.

But nevertheless, Davies has half-a-season to impress. His side return to Championship action against Coventry City later this month.