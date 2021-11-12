Bournemouth stars Lloyd Kelly and Jefferson Lerma could emerge as top targets for Newcastle United, according to reports.

Former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is back in management for the first time since his departure from the Cherries, taking up the vacant post at Newcastle United.

With their new riches and a new boss in place, the Magpies are likely to make some changes in the January window, and that could be bad news for Bournemouth.

As per a report from 90min, key duo Lloyd Kelly and Jefferson Lerma are among Howe’s “main targets” at Newcastle.

The Bournemouth pair are both familiar with Howe, having been brought to Dean Court by the 43-year-old in 2019 and 2018 respectively.

Kelly and Lerma aren’t the only familiar faces said to be on Howe’s radar, with former Cherries ace Nathan Ake also rumoured to be among his targets.

Starring for the Cherries

Both Kelly and Lerma have been performing consistently under Scott Parker’s management.

23-year-old defender Kelly has played every minute of Championship football, helping keep 10 clean sheets in 17 games. He has also shown his leadership qualities, donning the captain’s armband on a number of occasions.

Lerma has also been a mainstay in the side since missing the first four games of the season. He has completed all 90 minutes in all but two of his 13 Championship appearances to date, locking down a starting spot in defensive midfield.