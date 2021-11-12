A report from The Star suggests that Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic could look to sell some of his players in a hurry this January – could that potentially be good news for Nottingham Forest.

Sheffield United have endured a torrid start to the season. January for them will be a pivotal month if they’re to turn their campaign around but manager Jokanovic is reportedly in need of some player sales if he’s to bring some names in.

His side have plenty of depth in the attacking department in particular and one player who’s been under-performing this season, and has of course been linked with a move to Nottingham Forest (Sunday Mirror, 07.11) is Rhian Brewster.

Reports over the summer suggested that Jokanovic was keen on selling Brewster then. But he remained at the club and last time out against Blackburn Rovers, the former Liverpool man bagged his first league goal in 35 attempts for the Blades.

But he’s recently been tipped with a move to Forest and a reunion with Steve Cooper – the Forest boss managed Brewster at England U17 level and at Swansea City, with Brewster prevailing both times under his watch.

Sheffield United selling Brewster in January still seems like a long-shot. But the club is in a desperate place and that could call for desperate actions in January – Jokanovic needs new players and Brewster simply isn’t providing the goods, and Jokanovic has plenty of other striking options at his disposal.

A loan with a view to a permanent deal seems the most feasible option for all involved. It’d be a surprising, but good move for Brewster, with Cooper likely able to get the best out of him once again.