Doncaster Rovers manager Richie Wellens has once again commented on his side’s poor run of form.

The former Salford City boss has been at the helm at Doncaster Rovers since May this year and he currently holds a win percentage of just 27.3%. The opening 16 games of the 2021/22 league campaign currently holds the Rovers in 23rd with only Crewe Alexandra below them.

The 41-year-old manager has spoken about his side’s poor decision making which may be a factor in their dismal start to the season, he told Doncaster Free Press:

“We get too many situations where we should be slipping a player in but we don’t and we’re shooting into bodies or missing the target.”

It sounds as if Wellens may believe his side are beginning to rush their chances and panic in front of goal.

The goal statistics do nothing but back this up, Doncaster’s top scorers are Tommy Rowe and Joe Dodoo who only have three each from a combined 33 appearances and having conceded the second most in the league it’s safe to say they’re struggling to keep teams at bay.

Wellens went onto add:

“We need to improve.”

A short and simple statement but one that cannot be argued with. Wellens has already found himself under scrutiny this year and with no turnaround in form looking likely, Wellens may be looking at two sackings in the same year.

Up next for Doncaster is Lincoln City next weekend. Lincoln are also struggling to recapture the form they showed last season, albeit they haven’t suffered as much as Doncaster this year, they’re still some way off the play-offs where they finished last time out.