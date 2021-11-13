Former Hull City boss Phil Brown has assessed newly-appointed Chris Wilder’s chances of succeeding at Middlesbrough.

Middlesbrough announced that Neil Warnock was relieved from his duties at the club following their 1-1 draw to West Brom on 6th November.

Just one day later, it was confirmed former Sheffield United boss Wilder was appointed as the new manager of Middlesbrough.

Although they find themselves in a disappointing 14th-place, the Boro are only six points behind the play-off spots, as Wilder will look to get his new side back on track.

Since the appointment, many people around the EFL have made their own predictions on how it will work out for Wilder, but former Hull City boss Phil Brown was very specific about his forecast.

Brown won promotion to the Premier League with Hull City after beating Bristol City in the 2007/08 Championship play-off final.

He told 72+ podcast:

“I am thinking about when I came out of Hull City and I was put on gardening leave for 12 months. I think that’s more or less what Chris has been doing.

“He has been sitting, gathering his thoughts – I think Chris just thought he’d take a year out because of the 20 years in the game.

“To think about the way he wants to come back in, what he has been doing, his own coaching and pathway to another successful football club.



“I went into a bit of a car crash (when Brown joined Preston North End), whereas you’ve got to look at Middlesbrough’s situation and it isn’t a car crash by any stretch of the imagination.

“With a little bit of tweaking and a new manager coming in, they could be in the play-offs by the back end of January.”

Thoughts?

Especially considering Wilder’s history, getting the play-offs in January, and even at the end of the season, is very doable for Middlesbrough. They have a very strong side, with new signings Martín Payero, Andraž Šporar and Matt Crooks impressing massively since their move to Teesside.

You’ve just got to look at Wilder’s time at Sheffield United and how he got them from League One to Premier League in back-to-back seasons with his unique style of play, and one can’t help but think he will get the best out of the players at Middlesbrough and make them a frightening team to face.

What’s first for Wilder?

Wilder will face Millwall in his first game in-charge after the international break, as Middlesbrough welcome the London side to the Riverside in a 3:00pm kick-off on Saturday 20th November.