Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has confirmed midfielder Jay Mingi will be staying with Maidenhead United until January.

Mingi, 21, linked up with Portsmouth in the summer after a lengthy trial period with the club.

He joined following his summer release from Charlton Athletic but was sent out on loan to Maidenhead United last month in a bid to give him first-team minutes away from Fratton Park.

The midfielder’s deal was initially set to last a month, but Pompey boss Danny Cowley has now revealed Mingi’s Maidenhead loan has been extended.

As quoted by Hampshire Live, Cowley has confirmed that the former West Ham youngster will be remaining with the National League side until January.

Cowley explained that Mingi is benefitting from getting regular football under Alan Devonshire’s management. He went on to add that the summer arrival will only be getting fitter and better as time goes on, so it will be interesting to see if Mingi can kick on further as he looks to impress away from Portsmouth.

Upon his return…

With Mingi set to return in January, it will be interesting to see what plans Pompey have in place for the remainder of the season.

Hampshire Live’s report states the club will “reassess” his situation once he returns to Fratton Park, so it awaits to be seen if he comes into the first-team fray or if he heads out on another loan deal.

In the meantime, it will be hoped that Mingi can continue to kick on as he looks to impress Cowley and co while with Maidenhead.