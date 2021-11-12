Sunderland defender Kenton Richardson has completed a short-term loan move to Spennymoor Town, it has been confirmed.

Richardson, 22, makes the temporary move in a bid to pick up more senior experience away from Sunderland.

Non-league clubs don’t have to abide by the transfer windows like EFL clubs do. It gives Football League sides the opportunity to send players on loan to non-league clubs, giving them a chance to play first-team football elsewhere.

That is exactly what Sunderland have done with Kenton Richardson, who has completed a loan move away from the Stadium of Light.

Spennymoor Town, who ply their trade in the National League North, confirmed Richardson’s arrival on Friday.

The defender joins the club on a 28-day deal and will be available for selection straight away, meaning he could make his debut as soon as this weekend when Spennymoor face Bradford Park Avenue.

Richardson’s first-team experience to date

Since joining Sunderland in 2020, Richardson has seen most of his game time with the U23s.

He arrived at the Stadium of Light having made 50 appearances for former club Hartlepool United and went on to pick up further game time during a loan spell with Notts County last season.

This season has seen Richardson make three first-team outings for the Black Cats. He has played in all three of the club’s EFL Trophy games so far, playing all 90 minutes in group stage games against Bradford City, Manchester United’s U23s and Lincoln City.