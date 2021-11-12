Barnsley midfielder Claudio Gomes has revealed he draws inspiration from Chelsea and France star N’Golo Kante.

Gomes, 21, has seen a decent amount of action with Barnsley since arriving on loan from Manchester City in the summer.

The combative French midfielder has played 10 Championship games for the Tykes, starting seven times and coming off the bench on three occasions.

Now, Gomes has revealed one of his biggest inspirations behind his playing style.

As quoted by the Yorkshire Post, the Barnsley loanee stated he sees Chelsea and France star N’Golo Kante as one of his biggest inspirations. Here’s what he had to say:

“I try to watch a lot of midfielders from top clubs. I have some heroes and I’d say it’s Kante. You just watch him and other players to see how you can improve and take some points off them.

“We are both from Paris, although not from the same area. It was hard playing football there (at Paris Saint-Germain as a junior) and you had to train hard to improve.

“But it was a good time there and it helped me a lot to be the player I am today.”

Similarities

Not only are there similarities in Gomes and Kante’s Parisian roots, but their play styles also show where the Barnsley man has drawn inspiration.

Both show defensive awareness and energy in their performances, also operating as defensive midfielders with plenty of on-the-ball ability as well as good work off the ball.

Kicking on with Barnsley

As Gomes looks to pick up senior experience at Oakwell, it will be interesting to see how his game develops as he tests himself at a senior level.

It has been a tough season for the Tykes so far, sitting in 23rd spot. Barnsley are ahead of only Derby, who were handed a 12-point deduction, and have already sacked Markus Schopp following a dismal start to life with the club.