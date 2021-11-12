Luton Town’s loaned out forward Elliot Lee has drawn high praise from Charlton Athletic’s caretaker boss Johnnie Jackson.

Lee, 26, linked up with Charlton Athletic in the summer in his latest loan move away from Luton Town.

Since arriving at The Valley, the Durham-born forward has played 13 times across all competitions, chipping in with a decent three goals and two assists in the process.

Now, Lee has drawn high praise from the Addicks’ caretaker boss Johnnie Jackson, who has handed the loaned in forward starts in each of his three League One games in charge of the club.

As quoted by London News Online, Jackson labelled Lee as “excellent”, revealing his admiration for the Luton Town loanee as a player.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“He’s been excellent. He is a very, very good player and I’ve been really pleased with him.

“We know that he has got the ability to pick up good positions, can play a pass and his set-piece ability but what has been particularly pleasing is what I’ve seen off the ball. He is doing well out of possession – it is what he is giving the team there.

“All of those boys in midfield have really stepped up in the last few games. I really like Elliot as a player.”

Jackson’s changes

Since Jackson stepped up as caretaker manager following Nigel Adkins’ sacking, Lee has been deployed as either a left-winger or attacking midfielder.

The two positions are roles Lee is more than familiar with, having previously played there with Luton Town and other clubs. However, under Adkins, Lee was almost exclusively played at centre-forward, another position he has played most of his career in.

It seems that Lee looks set to operate in more of an attacking midfield role under Jackson, so it will be interesting to see if he can keep impressing.