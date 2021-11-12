With a congested fixture list approaching over the next month or so, sides up and down the country will be looking to have a fully fit squad available for selection.

Middlesbrough have eight league games to play between now and New Years Day, with five of their opponents currently in the Championship top 10.

The Teessiders have been on the wrong end of a defensive injury crisis, as well as a few players out further forwards. Here we look at Middlesbrough’s injury list in full ahead of a busy Christmas period:

Darnell Fisher

Fisher made the switch from Preston to Middlesbrough in January earlier this year and was settling into life at his new side. But he hasn’t played since April.

Do we know a return date?

The right-back hasn’t played at all this season and is likely to miss the entirety of the campaign after a freak accident caused a serious knee injury.

Anfernee Dijksteel

After missing two months with a hamstring injury, Dijksteel returned against Luton Town. But he had to sit out the following game against West Brom due to aggravating the problem.

Do we know a return date?

There is no timestamp on when he could be back in contention.

Dael Fry

Fry limped off in the closing stages of the defeat to Hull last month and has missed the last six games after sustaining a muscle injury.

Do we know a return date?

Then-manager Warnock advised that he would have a ‘spell’ on the sidelines but there was no return date set.

Marc Bola

The left-back has the last six games in a row after picking up a training injury.

Do we know a return date?

He returned to training this week and is likely to feature soon after the international break.

Martin Payero

Despite missing the game against Luton with fatigue, Payero did return against West Brom last weekend. However, he did not train this week and so the problem may have returned.

Do we know a return date?

The simple answer is no. It is likely the international break will act as a resting period for Payero as he looks to feature as soon as it’s concluded against Millwall.

Marcus Browne

Browne has been out of action since January after sustaining a serious knee injury against Brentford in the FA Cup.

Do we know a return date?

Middlesbrough welcomed Browne back to training after 10 months out this week, but he is likely not be rushed back into the first-team for a few weeks yet.

Sammy Ameobi

The winger signed in the summer on a free transfer from Nottingham Forest, but is yet to kick a ball for his new club after a knee injury has kept him sidelined.

Do we know a return date?

There is no return date set for Ameobi as of yet, but he will want to play a part before the season is out.

Uche Ikpeazu

Ikpeazu’s came off injured in the defeat to Birmingham a couple of weeks ago after picking up a hamstring strain and has missed the last two games.

Do we know a return date?

Ikpeazu was set for two to three weeks out and therefore he could return after the international break against Millwall.