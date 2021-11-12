Middlesbrough may be regretting loaning out defender Djed Spence this summer, with the 21-year-old now having won the Nottingham Forest Player of the Month award for October.

Middlesbrough loaned Spence to their Championship rivals Nottingham Forest on 1st September and he has gone on to start in all but one of their league fixtures since. The one game he did miss was against his parent club Middlesbrough in the 2-0 defeat at the City Ground.

In October, Forest played five games, winning three, drawing one and losing one. Spence was a key part of their three consecutive wins, even grabbing himself a goal in the 3-0 win over Birmingham City.

He has impressed in his relatively short time at his new loan club and has now been rewarded with the Player of the Month award.

Forest will be hoping they can keep hold of the versatile defender, especially given the recent rumours that Middlesbrough could end his loan spell early. A recall clause was included in Spence’s loan deal and with new manager Chris Wilder taking the helm at the Riverside, he could return to Teesside as early as January.

🏆 Introducing your @UK_Meds Player of the Month for October 👏 👊 Well deserved, Djed! 🌳🔴 #NFFC — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) November 11, 2021

The announcement states that Spence is a fan favourite at Forest and he is certainly enjoying his football under Steve Cooper’s guidance.

The loan has given him a new lease of life and has thrived at his new club. He will hope he can continue his fine form for the remainder of the season, but whether that is with Nottingham Forest or back at Middlesbrough remains to be seen.