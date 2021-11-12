Bolton Wanderers are interested in extending Hamburg winger Xavier Amaechi’s loan, but Ian Evatt has said it is “complex”.

Amaechi, 20, linked up with Bolton Wanderers on a temporary deal in the summer.

The former Arsenal prodigy made the loan move in a bid to pick up first-team experience away from parent club Hamburg, but his spell hasn’t gone quite as anyone would have hoped.

The winger suffered a fractured metatarsal in pre-season, meaning he is still waiting on his competitive debut for the club.

Despite Amaechi’s injury struggles, Bolton Wanderers have shown an interest in extending his temporary deal until the end of the season, with the initial agreement only lasting until January.

Now, Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has moved to shed some light on the situation.

As quoted by the Manchester Evening News, Evatt stated that an extension will be “complex”, but he hopes Hamburg will “play ball” and sanction a further agreement. Here’s what he had to say:

“These types of deals are always complex. We’ve worked very hard in the summer to get him here. I think there’s a willingness from both sides to keep him, and we’re hopeful that Hamburg will play ball.

“But as I said, these types of deals are really complex. We were really fortunate in the summer that we had a young man who was willing to sacrifice some of his own salary to come and play for us.

“I think he is willing to do that again but there has to be a willingness from Hamburg to play ball as well because we can’t afford the salary he earns there, it’s as simple as that.”

Bidding to impress

Manchester Evening News’ report states that Amaechi could be involved for the first time when Bolton face Crewe Alexandra on Friday.

Amaechi has clearly made a good impression on Evatt despite his injury, so it will be interesting to see if he can kick on and show just why the League One club should be looking to extend his loan deal beyond January.

Elias Kachunga, Lloyd Isgrove and Amadou Bakayoko have all emerged as options on the right-hand side in his absence, so it will be interesting to see if Amaechi can nail down a spot in Evatt’s starting XI.