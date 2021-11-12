Alan Nixon says that Chris Kirchner ‘will not be put off’ his Derby County bid despite the recent news of a supposed 9-point penalty for the Rams’ previous breaching of financial regulations.

John Percy revealed earlier this week that Derby County’s administrators are set to ‘reluctantly accept’ a 9-point deduction for their previous breaching of English Football League financial regulations, which occurred under Mel Morris’ watch.

It’s the news that many fans and people involved with the club had been waiting on and, despite it taking Derby County’s total points deduction to 21 for the season (with three suspended) it means that the club’s administrators can continue to focus on finding a new buyer.

One of those linked with a takeover and indeed outed as the front-runner is American businessman Kirchner – he came into the race last month and remains the only name to have put a bid down to buy the club, as per The Sun.

So what’s Kirchner position on the proposed takeover after the recent news of this incoming 9-point penalty?

Nixon took to Twitter this morning to reveal that Kirchner’s position remains the same:

Derby County. Chris Kirchner will not be put off his bid by the imminent 21 points. That’s official … they were expecting the extra 9 on top of the 12. So that’s a major plus. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) November 12, 2021

A major plus…

Obviously, a further 9-point deduction for Derby County isn’t a major plus but in terms of finding a buyer, it is.

The administrators have many boxes to check before they can find the club a new buyer and having this points saga settled was one of them.

There remains many more – finalising how they’ll manage their £28million tax debt, and sorting out their debacle with Wycombe Wanderers being the two main factors – but things continue to move along at a steady pace and with Kirchner still interested, it should give Derby County fans cause for optimism in the build-up to New Year.