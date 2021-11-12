West Ham United have appointed Mark Robson as their U23s manager – he leaves his position as assistant manager at Peterborough United to take the job.

Peterborough United are already in a relegation battle in the Championship this season and now, Darren Ferguson’s side have been dealt a cruel blow in the form of Robson.

Ferguson’s no.2 has been poached by West Ham. Formerly of the England U20 set up, Robson leaves his position as assistant manager at Posh to take charge of West Ham’s U23 side.

Former Hammer Matthew Etherington will step up from U23s boss to assistant manager at Peterborough United now.

Speaking to Peterborough Telegraph about the move, Ferguson said:

“It is never ideal to have to make a change within the management structure midway through the season, so the changes that have been made are designed to make as minimal impact as possible and we will see how it goes as we move forward.”

Peterborough earned a third promotion from League One under Ferguson last season. After 17 games of this Championship season they find themselves in 21st-place of the table, having claimed just 15 points from those 17 fixtures.

They were heavily backed to struggle in the Championship this season and so far, they have – last season’s top-scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris hasn’t taken to the second-tier how many expected he would, with Posh having scored just 17 goals in the Championship so far.

Now with the departure of Robson, Posh face a new challenge in continuing on with their season as they were before – they resume their campaign with a trip to Stoke City after the international break.