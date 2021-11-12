Swansea City’s on loan defender Ethan Laird has revealed he had other ‘options’ in the summer before securing his loan exit from Manchester United.

Laird, 20, has made 15 Championship appearances for Swansea City so far this season.

The Englishman linked up with Russell Martin once again having spent time on loan with his MK Dons side last season, and he’s made the step up to the Championship with ease this time round.

Speaking swanseacity.com, Laird has spoken about Martin and his distinct style of play which has earned a lot of plaudits this season:

“When I came here, I had obviously worked with the gaffer before, so I knew about the style of play.

“It was different for quite a few of the lads, but I could say to them that if it is given time we are going to enjoy it and we are going to do well.

“It’s an enjoyable way of playing, and recent results have started to reflect that.”

Laird featured 24 times in League One last season. With Swansea, Laird has become one of the first names on the team sheet with his blistering performances down the right-hand side.

“I’ve also taken a lot from stepping up to the Championship after playing in League One last season,” he continued.

“There is a step in the intensity and the physicality, in the speed of the play. It demands a lot of you, but that’s what I want, it is great for me.”

But Laird went on to reveal how he had ‘options’ in the summer, but that Swansea City was always his first choice. He said:

“I had options in the summer but this was a no-brainer. I know I will learn here, I know I will improve here.”

The Swans currently sit in 12th-place of the Championship table. They’ve started to gain momentum after a slow start and Laird has been one of their star players of the season so far.

He’ll be pivotal for Swansea if they’re to keep on creeping up the table this season and secure what would be an unprecedented top-six finish in a strong Championship roster this season.

The Swans resume their Championship season with the visit of Blackpool after the international break.