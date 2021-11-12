Middlesbrough attacking midfielder Matt Crooks has been full of praise for teammate Martin Payero, when speaking at epilepsy charity the Peter Doody Foundation in midweek.

Middlesbrough recently appointed a new man in charge in Chris Wilder, but previous manager Neil Warnock had started to deploy Crooks alongside Payero in the centre of midfield. The two formed a good partnership.

The duo played together in Middlesbrough’s three wins on the spin against Peterborough United, Barnsley, and Cardiff City. Payero grabbed a goal and an assist, and Crooks grabbed a goal of his own during those three games.

“I love Martin,” said Crooks when asked about his relationship with the Argentine.

“I really like him, he’s a really nice guy and he’s got a big future.”

He went on to give a glowing assessment of Payero, stating that he is likely to be an important player for the club between now and the end of the current campaign.

“It’s a joy to watch Martin play. He’s a special player.

“He played for Argentina’s Olympic team so it’s obvious he has a lot of ability.

“But yeah, he is a really good player and if we’re going to have a successful season then I’m sure he’ll play a big part of it.”

It will be interesting to see whether the Crooks-Payero partnership continues under new boss Wilder. His first game in charge is after the international break at home to Millwall on November 20th.

Both Payero and Crooks have been struggling slightly with fatigue and so the break has come at the perfect time.

Crooks is in training as normal, but Payero missed the last session. It is not yet known whether he will return for the Millwall clash.