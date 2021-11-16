Portsmouth sit in 10th-place of the League One table after a run of four league fixtures unbeaten.

With fixtures piling up, Portsmouth’s numbers are dwindling with 11 games standing in the way of now and the January transfer window.

Here we take a look at Portsmouth’s injury list ahead of their New Year run in…

Clark Robertson

The new skipper has been sidelined for seven weeks already, and while a return is drawing nearer for the Scot, December seems very much to be the month that will yield the return of Sean Raggett’s original centre-back partner this season.

Paul Downing

It’s been a full month out of action for the backup defender, coming off in the first half of the EFL Trophy defeat against Sutton United. His recovery remains ongoing, yet he may find himself recalled to the bench to prop up a threadbare squad.

Liam Vincent

The news for the young full-back signed from Bromley is promising. He’s back on the grass training with his teammates, however a combination of his inexperience and boss Danny Cowley’s desire to be cautious, most likely keeps him away from matchday squads for the foreseeable future.

Ryan Tunnicliffe

Cowley has offered hints of optimism over what was previously-feared to be a hamstring tear, yet there is not even a crumb of indication as to when Pompey’s brightest spark in August will return.

Jayden Reid

The most unfortunate player of all on this injury list, Reid suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in pre-season. The winger is to miss the entire season as his long road to recovery continues.

Ellis Harrison

The forward seeking to provide competition against an almost tenured John Marquis was struck down in the same game as Downing. He has returned to training – yet advent calendars will be close to opening by the time he makes a return to any stadium.