Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has said he hopes his new club can mirror the successes of clubs like Bournemouth and Brentford, in an interview with The Northern Echo.

Middlesbrough are currently in 14th position in the Championship table, but are just four points off the top six. The ultimate goal will be promotion this season, yet Wilder is being realistic.

Although he recognises that this is what he, the club and the fans hope to achieve, it may take a bit longer than a few months to get where he wants his side to be.

Wilder states that he knows it will be tough to challenge at the top, particularly with clubs coming down from the top flight with parachute payments. Whilst there are other sides who have greater financial backing than Middlesbrough.

But he wants to conquer these sides and upset the odds, and he takes inspiration from Bournemouth and Brentford.

“You’ve got to affect what you can affect, control what you can control,” he said.

“You look at teams like Brentford or Bournemouth, who have found themselves in the Premier League – they’ve got there for a reason.

“We have a unique football pyramid, and if you’re a big football club that just rests on it’s laurels and thinks it’s a given and a guarantee, then things happen and you start sliding.

“Going the other way, the beauty of the pyramid is that with a lot of hard work and a lot of expertise and people who are committed and passionate, you can find yourself as one of these clubs that has done what Brentford and Bournemouth have done, finding themselves in arguably the best division in Europe.”

Both Bournemouth and Brentford have made shrewd signings and played a particular style of football to help get themselves up and out of the Championship.

Brentford are currently in the Premier League and performing well against the big sides, whereas Bournemouth look nailed on to make a return to the big time.

Middlesbrough get their Wilder regime underway this weekend, and a win could take them as high as eighth and within touching distance of the play-offs, albeit there is a long time to go between now and the end of the season.

Boro take on Millwall at the Riverside after the international break, where Wilder will hope to get his Boro tenure started with a victory.