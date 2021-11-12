AFC Wimbledon are keen on securing a new deal for Nesta Guinness-Walker amid links to Bristol City, Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough.

Guinness-Walker, 21, has been one of AFC Wimbledon’s standout performers this season.

The young defender was playing non-league football with Met Police just four seasons ago, joining up with Wimbledon ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

This season, Guinness-Walker has featured 12 times in League One, scoring one goal as his side sit in 17th-place of the table following a patchy vein of form.

Now though, with the likes of Bristol City, Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough all said to be ‘keeping tabs’ on Guinness-Walker‘s situation at Plough Lane, a report from London News Online has revealed that Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson is keen to tie Guinness-Walker down to a new deal.

He said:

“I see Nesta as very much a part of our plans. He’s a great lad – he wants to get better every day.

“He has got a bright future because he wants to improve, get better, and he knows the areas he needs to improve on. But he also has many great assets that can go on to be really important for what we want to do.

“With Nesta, he has got the attributes, but a lot of it is just that self-belief in certain areas. He’s proving that he is capable of excellent performances – it’s just getting that consistency with him.”

Links to Bristol City, Huddersfield and Middlesbrough first emerged at the start of the season. Daily Mail said the trio were scouring Guinness-Walker before one report quickly played down Bristol City’s chances of the signing.

But London News Online’s recent report suggests that the trio are still actively looking at Guinness-Walker’s situation at AFC Wimbledon, with the likes of Bolton Wanderers and Hull City having also been linked.

The young defender is out of contract at the end of the season.