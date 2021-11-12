Millwall boss Gary Rowett has suggested that Ben Thompson could look for a January transfer if he still isn’t in the first-team picture at the club.

Thompson, 26, has featured just once in the Championship this season.

The Englishman has been playing for Millwall’s U23 side instead, with the midfielder well out of first-team contention at The Den so far this season.

And now speaking to London News Online, Rowett has hinted that Thompson could look for the exit door in January should his situation not change:

“It is pretty clear Thommo wants to play football – he has always had that mindset. I’ve chosen to speak to him on a couple of occasions, just to have a conversation about where we are.

“He has been a really, really good player for this club and wants to play in the U23s if he is not in the first-team. His attitude is fantastic.”

Thompson has featured three times in the EFL Cup but has only played a one minute of Championship football, coming against Blackpool back in August.

Rowett hasn’t named Thompson in a match day squad since September now either. The likes of Jed Wallace and Mason Bennett are well ahead of Thompson in the pecking order, with Billy Mitchell breaking through and George Saville returning over the summer.

“Until January he will continue to be available for selection for the first-team,” Rowett continued. “If January comes around and he hasn’t played or featured much then I’m sure he’ll be no different – he will want to play football.

“I’d be more worried if a player was sat there and didn’t want to play or get in the first-team. Those wouldn’t be the right attributes.

“Thommo has shown all the right things and should be commended for that.”

Millwall currently find themselves in 9th-place of the Championship table.

Rowett’s men endured a slow start to the campaign but they’ve crept up the Championship table since, and are now just a point from the top-six.

With January approaching, it could present a pivotal month for Millwall if they’re to finally land themselves a place in the play-offs under Rowett – outgoings could be just as important as incomings for Rowett who won’t have a huge budget to work on.

His side return to Championship action against Middlesbrough after the international break.