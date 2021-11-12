Laurence Bassini has been linked with a shock takeover of Championship club Birmingham City – the former Watford chairman tried to take over at Charlton Athletic last year.

Bassini, 51, is best know for his time sent as chairman of Watford.

He was at the club between 2011 and 2012 and despite being at the helm for a short amount of time, he managed to drum up plenty of controversy.

In 2013 he was found guilty by an independent disciplinary commission of ‘misconduct and dishonesty’ with regards to several financial deals overseen at the club during his stay – he was subsequently banned from having any involvement with clubs in the English Football League for three years.

After fleeting rumours linked him with Oldham Athletic at the start of last year, he was linked with Charlton Athletic.

It was suggested that he has a ‘provision agreement’ in place to seal the £1.2million takeover of the Addicks from Roland Duchatelet. But his proposed move fell through due to ownership problems over The Valley and Charlton’s training ground.

Bassini has also had ties with Bolton Wanderers in the past too.

Now though, he’s looking at Birmingham City and of course, his name always bring with it an air of controversy.

He obviously seems keen to find his way back into English football. The question remains though, whether he has good intentions or not.

Charlton would go on to be taken over by Tahnoon Nimer, who became a majority shareholder at the club with Matt Southall as the chief executive.

They didn’t last long and have since been replaced by Thomas Sandgaard, who now finds his club sitting in 18th-place of the League One table.