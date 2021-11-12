Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough and Stoke City are all showing an interest in Heart defender John Souttar, reports Edinburgh Evening News.

Souttar, 25, has scored three goals in 11 Scottish Premiership outings for Hearts this season, who find themselves in 3rd-place of the table behind Celtic and leaders Rangers.

He’s been one of his side’s standout performers in the early parts of this season but sees his contract expire at the end of the campaign.

Edinburgh Evening News report that no discussions have been held since initial talks earlier in the campaign, and now all of Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough and Stoke City are lining up to signing the Scot.

The name may sound familiar to Middlesbrough and Stoke fans – the above report reveals that Neil Warnock was targeting Souttar during his time at Boro, with Souttar the older brother of Stoke City’s Harry Souttar.

But John Souttar began his career at Dundee United. After four seasons in their first-team he earned a move to Hearts where he’s been since joining midway through the 2015/16 season, having gone on to feature well over 100 times for the club.

Now though, he could be on his way to England.

With his contract out next summer expect the linked clubs to consider that, and potentially look for a pre-contract agreement before the season is out.

All of Blackburn, Boro and Stoke have play-off ambitions of their own this season, with the Potters currently sitting the highest out of the three in 5th-place.