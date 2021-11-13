The Dons will be aiming to follow on from their last league game against Crewe Alexandra, from which MK Dons ran out 4-1 winners when they face Cambridge United this afternoon.

A Covid-stricken MK Dons side were held to a 2-2 draw against League Two strugglers Stevenage in the FA Cup last time out. Today, the Dons will have to see off Mark Bonner’s high-flying U’s, which promises to be an interesting affair at Stadium MK. A lack of training for last week’s Covid absentees will prove Manning’s job of picking a side capable of beating Cambridge rather difficult.

Team news

Manning reported two cases of Covid-19 amongst the MK Dons squad following the Dons’ success at Crewe, whilst isolating several more as a precaution. The likes of Daniel Harvie, Mohamed Eisa and Peter Kioso were all left off of the team sheet against Stevenage as well as a handful of others.

Ethan Robson returned to the bench for the first time in three weeks since a hamstring injury kept him out, it is unlikely that he will return to starting football so quickly however with David Kasumu left out against Stevenage there is always a possibility that he is to be called upon.

Should these players remain unavailable for Saturday, Manning will have a tough job on his hands against a strong Cambridge side.

Predicted XI

Andrew Fisher, Harry Darling, Warren O’Hora, Dean Lewington, Brooklyn Ilunga, Aiden Baldwin, Josh McEachran, Matt O’Riley, Scott Twine, Charlie Brown and Max Watters.

An almost identical side that faced Stevenage due to play Cambridge, despite the potential for those isolating to return to action. Lack of training and overall squad fitness could be a stone in Manning’s shoe this weekend as the Dons look to make it three wins in four.