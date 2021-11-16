The football Christmas season is coming and for many teams, this means a congested fixture schedule.

This is no different for Barnsley as they face eight games between now and the end of the year before heading into 2022. The current international break is allowing the chance to get over the disappointing loss to Hull City as well as the continued search for a new manager in the process.

While speaking to the Barnsley Chronicle, temporary boss Jo Laumann confirmed he understood fans would want a change, so is unlikely to take full control of the reigns.

Here we take a look at Barnsley’s injury list in full ahead of the New Year run in…

Carlton Morris

Morris only made two appearances during the current season before picking up a knee injury in the game versus Coventry City.

Do we know a return date?

Barnsley’s official Twitter page has recently hinted at Morris being back in training. According to the Yorkshire Post, Morris is very likely to feature at some stage in the match against Fulham after the international break.

Obbi Oulare

After having only just made his debut for Barnsley last month due to various reasons including VISA issues and injury, Oulare was not present in the matchday squad against Hull last weekend. This was because of illness, as Oulare posted on Twitter when asked where he was by a fan.

Do we know a return date?

No, but Barnsley’s next game versus Fulham will be three weeks after Oulare’s illness so it would be assumed he would be recovered then.

Aapo Halme

Unfortunately, Halme first picked up an injury just as he was having a fine run in the team back in September just before the Nottingham Forest game, which Barnsley went on to lose.

The injury was a knock sustained during a training match, as per Leon Wobschall for the Yorkshire Post, but evidently seems to be worse than first thought as Halme has not played since.

Do we know a return date?

No.