Bradford City are set to face an intense schedule which is tightly-packed with ten matches played in just under eight weeks.

Derek Adams’ side has experienced an unfortunate beginning to the 2021/22 campaign after suffering multiple serious injuries to key first-team members which left squad depth fragile.

Players such as Lee Angol, Charles Vernam, Niall Canavan and Abo Eisa have all missed a large portion of the games played so far but are all fit and ready to be involved according to the Telegraph and Argus.

Bradford City have delivered an underwhelming start to the Sky Bet League Two season, the West Yorkshire side are currently placed in 12th after an impressive start. Hopefully with the returns of Eisa and Angol it can rejuvenate this side into securing a promotion spot – here we take a look at the current injury list and how long they’re reported to be out for.

Andy Cook

It’s a rare sight for the Bantams’ leading scorer to pick up an injury as these haven’t been an often occurrence throughout his Bradford career, but Cook currently out due to a hamstring injury. The forward has netted seven goals so far and is joint-fourth top scorer in the league, and this was boosted after his impressive first half hat-trick against Stevenage previously.

Do we know a return date?

Cook’s hamstring scan results were due last week and no current timescale has been revealed as of yet.

Liam Ridehalgh

The former Huddersfield Town academy prospect arrived at the Utilita Energy Stadium this summer following an impressive seven-year spell with League Two rivals Tranmere Rovers. Ridehalgh was a consistent starter for Adams’ before his injury against Bristol Rovers.

Do we know a return date?

Ridehalgh has been predicted to return from injury this week and to be in key contention to be involved on Saturday’s trip to in-form Port Vale.