With the hectic fixture list approaching, the winter months always prove to be a busy period for Championship physios.

So far this season, Nottingham Forest have already dealt with their fair share of injury troubles. Joe Worrall began the season on the injury list, and was joined with fellow centre back Loic Mbe Soh soon after.

It’s been a regular occurrence to see Forest defenders facing lengthy spells in the injury room – with Rodrigo Ely and Jordi Osei-Tutu both resigned to the sideline as well.

With an international break approaching, now presents a perfect chance for players to regain full fitness ahead of a trip to Reading later this month.

Here we look at Nottingham Forest’s injury list and potential return dates…

Rodrigo Ely

Having only joined Forest in the summer, Ely is yet to kick a ball for the Reds. The defender wasn’t selected under Chris Hughton, and injury has kept him out of action since Steve Cooper’s arrival.

Do we know a return date?

Ely was set to feature for the Under-23s last weekend before suffering yet another setback. Speaking to The Nottingham Post, Cooper explained the injury isn’t a serious one, but it remains unclear when Ely will be fit.

Loic Mbe Soh

It’s been a season riddled with injury for Mbe Soh. The 20-year-old started the first league game of the season against Coventry City before being substituted at half-time with an injury, and Mbe Soh then managed another 75 minutes in the 2-0 loss against Middlesbrough in September but has failed to make an appearance since.

Do we know a return date?

Playing with three central defenders, the clustered winter period could be strenuous for the Forest backline, so the sooner Mbe Soh is fit, the better.

Cooper has announced that it’s likely Mbe Soh could return to the squad in time for Forest’s next fixture, adding some much needed defensive depth.

Jordi Osei-Tutu

Having only made two league appearances this season, Jordi Osei-Tutu returned back to Arsenal to seek treatment for a reoccurring hamstring injury.

With Max Lowe now firmly cemented as Forest’s starting left-back, there is no pressure on Osei-Tutu to rush to fitness – but the added depth could help heading into winter.

Do we know a return date?

Reports suggest it could be a little longer before we see Osei-Tutu back on the pitch, with Cooper unsure if the defender will return this year.