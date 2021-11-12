Experienced striker James Norwood has only made two appearances for Ipswich Town in League One this season.

Despite Norwood being a proven goalscorer at League One level, he has found himself out of favour at Ipswich and hasn’t made a league appearance for the Tractor Boys since the beginning of October where he came off the bench for just 10 minutes.

It was revealed yesterday by East Anglian Daily Times reporter Stuart Watson, that Norwood has been demoted to training sessions with Ipswich’s U23 squad and has been transfer listed ahead of the January transfer window.

The reason behind Town’s decision to place Norwood on the transfer list has been revealed and it is not down to footballing reasons.

Back in July, Norwood was found guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol, but since then has had his driving ban suspended subject to an appeal which will take place later this month.

It is not only this situation which has found Norwood in hot water at Ipswich, but it is also his activity on social media which has left the club’s new hierarchy unimpressed. This has ultimately led to the board making the decision to transfer list Norwood and make him train with Ipswich’s U23 squad until he finds a new club.

Despite his off the pitch issues, Norwood has proven to be a decent signing for Ipswich with him being the club’s top goalscorer in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

With Norwood’s good goal-scoring record at League One and League Two level, he shouldn’t have much trouble finding a new club.