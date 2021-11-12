Blackburn Rovers find themselves with several key members of their squad being out of contract in the summer.

Blackburn Rovers find themselves in a very strange situation heading into the January transfer window as a lot of their best players are in the last eight months of their contracts.

Some of the names in the Rovers squad who are approaching the expiration of their contracts are Ben Brereton Diaz, Joe Rothwell, Ryan Nyambe and the club captain Darragh Lenihan who has been at Rovers since 2013.

From a Blackburn fans’ perspective, Brereton Diaz will probably be seen as the main priority for a new deal but Lenihan, who in the last few seasons has developed into a key player for Rovers and has even been named as the club captain will also be a huge priority for the club to get a new contract agreed.

Despite seemingly loving his time at Blackburn, according to Lancs Live reporter Jaquob Crooke, Lenihan’s contract talks are “now proving more complicated than first expected.”

If Lenihan and Blackburn can not agree to a new deal then it will be a huge blow to Rovers who certainly see Lenihan as a key member of their first-team squad and a natural leader which of course is an extremely valuable trait to have in any squad.

Since Blackburn’s return to the Championship in 2018, Lenihan has developed massively and has turned into one of the better centre backs in the Championship despite having quite a shaky start to life in the division.

If he is unable to agree a new deal with the club, the Irish defender will no doubt have a long list of clubs to choose to from for his next move.