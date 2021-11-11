Birmingham City’s midfield options are looking light on the ground and another addition or two wouldn’t go amiss in January.

Manchester United loanee Tahith Chong is set for a long-term spell out through injury, while Birmingham City are also set to lose Riley McGree once his loan spell comes to an end in January.

By the New Year, Lee Bowyer’s midfield ranks could do with some bolstering.

With that in mind, here are three midfielders that Birmingham City should consider signing in the January transfer window.

Josh Laurent – Reading

Probably the most ambitious of the three, Laurent would be a really impressive signing for the Blues.

The 26-year-old has emerged as a key player for Reading since joining from Shrewsbury Town last summer.

However, amid the Royals’ financial struggles and with Laurent’s deal expiring next summer, it could be a deal worth pursuing for Birmingham City.

Matt O’Riley – MK Dons

At only 20, Matt O’Riley has become a key player at Stadium:MK since joining on a free transfer in January.

The former Fulham prodigy is a key cog in Liam Manning’s technical, possession-based system and has chipped in with three goals and two assists in 18 games this season.

O’Riley has also shown his leadership qualities, donning the captain’s armband on four occasions this season.

Cameron Brannagan – Oxford United

Former Liverpool starlet Brannagan has long been deemed as one of League One’s top midfielders.

Able to feature as a central midfielder, defensive midfielder or attacking midfielder, the 25-year-old has played a hefty 160 games for Oxford United since joining in January 2018.

In the process, he has managed to chip in with 18 goals and 14 assists, maintaining a key spot in the side this season.