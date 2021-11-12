Peterborough United are set to be in the market for a new goalkeeper when the January transfer window comes around.

After a bust-up between ‘keeper Christy Pym and manager Darren Ferguson, the Peterborough United shot-stopper has been omitted from the first-team plans at London Road.

It leaves Dai Cornell as the number one, while youngster Will Blackmore has provided cover and competition.

With another ‘keeper set to be on the radar, here are three options Peterborough United should consider moving for in January:

Michael Cooper – Plymouth Argyle

Highly-rated 22-year-old shot-stopper Cooper is the first option on the list having endured a thoroughly successful breakthrough at Home Park.

The Exeter-born ‘keeper cemented himself as the Pilgrims’ number one last season and has continued to impress this season, He has kept seven clean sheets in 18 games this season, taking him to 23 clean sheets in 77 outings.

As well as being a strong shot-stopper, Cooper is also capable with the ball at his feet.

Jack Stevens – Oxford United

Another League One goalkeeper who has broken through his club’s academy and into the first-team is Oxford United’s Jack Stevens.

The 24-year-old, who is currently out of action due to glandular fever, has managed 19 clean sheets in his 57 appearances for Oxford’s senior team since making his way through the youth ranks.

The U’s would be under no pressure to sell the ‘keeper though, having tied him down to a new deal in February.

Aynsley Pears – Blackburn Rovers

Pears, 23, is on the books with Peterborough United’s Championship rivals Blackburn, spending much of his time with the club as Tony Mowbray’s number two.

He has experience in the Championship, keeping seven clean sheets in 25 games for former club Middlesbrough. However, since joining Rovers in 2020, Pears has played just four times, keeping one clean sheet.

He could be another option worth looking at, be it on loan or permanently.