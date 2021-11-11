Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has said young star Harry Jewitt-White performed “like a 25-year-old” in his EFL Trophy outing vs Crystal Palace U21s.

Jewitt-White, 17, has seen his performances for Portsmouth attract some attention in recent months.

First-team boss Danny Cowley has brought the Pompey academy star into his side on two occasions, with both outings coming in the EFL Trophy. Not only that, but Premier League side Manchester United are said to have been impressed by Jewitt-White’s performances.

The young midfielder made his second appearance in Portsmouth’s most recent game, coming on at half-time as the League One side defeated Crystal Palace’s U21s 3-0 in the EFL Trophy.

Now, Jewitt-White has drawn high praise from Cowley, who was left thoroughly impressed by his midweek display.

As quoted by Hampshire Live, Cowley stated that the Welsh prodigy played with a composure beyond his years, praising him for his work both on and off the ball. Here’s what he had to say on the highly-rated talent:

“Harry Jewitt-White came on and I thought he played like a 25-year-old, just played with real composure.

“I thought his use of the ball was excellent and I thought his positional play both in and out of possession was good as well.”

Bidding to make a breakthrough

After putting in a strong performance in the EFL Trophy, it will be interesting to see if Jewitt-White is handed a first league appearance by Pompey boss Cowley.

The midfield talent is yet to feature in a League One matchday squad, but his performance against Palace’s youngsters will have done no harm in his bid to make a breakthrough.

Next up for Portsmouth is Wycombe Wanderers, so it awaits to be seen if Jewitt-White is included in the side after his strong midweek performance.