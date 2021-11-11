Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has said Huddersfield Town have given them “reassurances” over the immediate future of defender Rarmani Edmonds-Green.

Edmonds-Green, 22, was sent on loan to Rotherham United in the summer, giving him the chance to pick up more senior experience away from Huddersfield Town.

The centre-back has emerged as a mainstay in Paul Warne’s side since September, playing all 90 minutes in the Millers’ last 10 League One games – in which they have lost none.

As is with plenty of loan deals, a January recall option is included in this deal.

However, Rotherham boss Warne has said he doesn’t “foresee it being a problem” as the next transfer window approaches.

As quoted by the Yorkshire Post, Warne revealed that Rotherham United have been given “reassurances” by Huddersfield’s head of football operations Leigh Bromby that Edmonds-Green can see out his full loan spell with the club. Here’s what he had to say:

“We’ve had pretty good reassurances from Leigh Bromby that he can stay with us, but I am more than respectful of their position.

“If they have two or three injuries, the situation could change in a heartbeat. It is the risk you always run when you loan a player for the season.

“I don’t foresee it being a problem, but the manager could change; anything could happen and they decide to take him back.

“If that’s the case, we will thank him for what he’s done, wish him all the best and will always keep in contact with him. Hopefully, that won’t happen.”

Edmonds-Green’s Huddersfield game time

Since making his way through the Terriers’ youth setup, Edmonds-Green has managed 27 appearances for the club’s first-team.

He has picked up experience in loan spells away with Bromley and Swindon Town but was in and around the Championship side’s senior picture last season.

The Peckham-born talent appeared in 24 second-tier games last season, helping keep eight clean sheets.

Not only that, but he also managed to chip in with two goals, coming against Barnsley and Reading.