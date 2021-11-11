Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe has confirmed George Cooper is back in full training as he closes in on a return to action.

Cooper, 25, has spent much of 2021 on the sidelines due to a knee injury, meaning he is yet to make a League One appearance for Plymouth Argyle this season.

He managed one appearance in August, featuring in the Pilgrims’ 4-1 Carabao Cup loss to Swansea City, but has been working his way back to full fitness.

Now, a promising update has emerged on the former Peterborough United and Crewe Alexandra man’s situation.

As quoted by Plymouth Live, manager Ryan Lowe has confirmed Cooper is back in full training as he moves closer to a return to action. While confirming the left-sided ace is back in training, he said Saturday’s tie with Accrington Stanley will likely come too soon.

Here’s what the Plymouth Argyle boss had to say:

“George Cooper is training with us now full-time. It will probably be too soon for him for Saturday.”

Bidding to get back to his best

Cooper was a key part of the Plymouth Argyle side that won promotion to League One during the 2019/20 campaign, so it will be hoped that he can get back to his dangerous best once fully fit.

He managed an impressive 12 assists and three goals in 27 league outings, successfully nailing down a spot on the left-hand side.

Conor Grant has been the go-to man at left wing-back/ left midfield so far this season, so it will be interesting to see who emerges as Lowe’s number one choice once Cooper returns.